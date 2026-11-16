New Delhi, As the chorus of KATSEYE's "Gabriela" played on a large screen, it inspired a group of young girls to break into a dance at the K-Food Universe 2026 festival, drawing cheers from visitors who thronged the venue to experience all things Korea. From K-pop beats to Korean bites: K-culture takes centre stage at Delhi festival

Being held at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden from November 13 to 22, the festival brings together Korean food, music and beauty through interactive activities and performances.

Teenagers, couples, families and friend groups packed the venue, lining up for photographs in Korean Hanbok, a traditional outfit, and participating in cultural activities, reflecting the varied interest in Korean popular culture among Indian audiences.

"The growing popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas has played an important role in introducing Indian consumers to Korean food and culture, particularly among younger generations," Kyoung-yong Byun, managing director of the Bangkok Office, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, said in a written response to PTI.

"The interest in Korean content is increasingly translating into actual purchase and food experiences. We believe that promoting Korean food in connection with Korean cultural content will continue to be an effective strategy for expanding the presence of K-food in India," Byun added.

Visiters Meeta and Anju, who discovered Korean music through popular band BTS, said they had noticed a change in how their families viewed Korean culture.

"Now, it's growing, so my parents also know it and they are supportive and they're like, 'Oh yeah, you can go'," Meeta said, adding that her mother has developed an interest in K-dramas.

K-pop's influence has also encouraged some youngsters to take up singing and dancing.

Vishal, a Delhi resident who has followed K-pop for nearly three years, said discovering the genre had led him to sing Korean songs, despite not being fluent in the language. As a fan of BLACKPINK, he has moved from singing Bollywood and English songs to Korean music.

"I used to do Bollywood and also pop music and everything. But now I only listen to Korean music even though I cannot understand the language 100 per cent, the vibe and the connection is there," he added.

He believes the growing interest in Korean entertainment is encouraging greater musical diversity and cultural exchange.

"I feel like the influence of K-pop, it's really good in India, but it just depends on the people. I feel, personally, it's wonderful that we're getting cultural exposure to other countries," he said.

Novaut, a group of young K-pop dance enthusiasts, said its members had previously participated in events individually before deciding to come together after a flash mob at Rang De Korea.

"We decided that we need to bring ourselves together and do it on stage," the members echoed, citing BTS and BLACKPINK as their inspirations.

The group, which includes members as young as 13 and 15, said being part of the K-pop community helps build confidence and allows for opportunities to socialise with others who share similar interests.

"It increases confidence. Mostly because you have a specific group to get into. And then you can socialise more with connections," they said.

Families were also drawn to the festival through younger members' interest in Korean culture.

Ananya Sharma, who travelled from Ghaziabad, said she had come primarily to explore Korean food.

"I came to experience Korean food," she said, listing corn dogs, kimchi, ramen and tteokbokki among her favourites.

Another major draw for fans was colour analysis, a special session to identify shades suited to one's natural skin, hair and eye colours.

Neha Malhotra, founder of the International Image Consulting Institute, said the concept had existed in India for years but gained more popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was only after Covid, this concept became very famous because of Instagram and social media," Malhotra, who has worked as an image consultant and educator for nearly 17 years, said.

Personal colour analysis involves studying an individual's natural colouring and assigning them a seasonal palette of shades that complement their appearance. The recommendations cover clothing, makeup, hair colour, jewellery, handbags and footwear.

Malhotra, who previously conducted an event in August this year, said the festival this time around was bigger and the response from visitors was encouraging.

"This time, it's all crazy and people are very, very, very enthusiastic about colours because I feel everybody wants to look good, everybody wants to wear good colours. So, the concept has been crazy and we've received a wonderful response," she said.

Organised by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation and South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the festival also features food demonstrations, traditional Korean games, a K-pop dance competition and a masked singing contest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.