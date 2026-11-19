New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted an expert sub-committee to review fuels used across the National Capital Region (NCR), aiming to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Anti-smog gun fitted truck in NDMC area on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an order dated November 18, the commission said the existing list of approved fuels, prescribed under its directions issued on June 23, 2022, needed a review in view of developments over the years and the scope for further reducing emissions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The panel will review the standard list of approved fuels for various sectors and recommend modifications, additions or deletions wherever necessary. It will also identify those with higher pollution potential and suggest appropriate regulatory measures.

The commission said air quality modelling and related assessments indicated that emissions originating beyond the NCR’s geographical boundaries, including adjoining areas, could also influence the region’s air quality. It said a comprehensive approach to cleaner fuels was necessary to address pollution across the airshed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee will be chaired by Dr Trilok Singh Panwar, Member (Technical), CAQM. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the commission within three months of the order’s issuance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee will be chaired by Dr Trilok Singh Panwar, Member (Technical), CAQM. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the commission within three months of the order’s issuance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Its members include Rajnath Ram, adviser (Energy) at NITI Aayog; representatives of the ministries of petroleum and natural gas and coal; officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Power; and experts from Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL, CSIR, CPCB, TERI and IIT Delhi.

Prof Mukesh Sharma, professor emeritus at IIT Kanpur, and Dr K A Subramanian of IIT Delhi are also among the members. R P Gurung, scientist at CAQM, will serve as member-convener.

The chairperson may co-opt additional experts and consult stakeholders, if required.