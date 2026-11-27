New Delhi: A 26-year-old associate of gangster Naseem Durrani, accused of killing a member of rival Haroon Saifi gang near Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra’s office in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, was arrested late on Wednesday night after a shootout, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, Gazi was intercepted near a cremation ground at Sonia Vihar, and when asked to surrender, he allegedly opened fire at the personnel and was injured in his leg during the retaliatory firing. more less

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Police identified the accused as Amaan Gazi, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

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Both Durrani and Gazi were accused of murdering 26-year-old Sameer alias Bhura, an alleged associate of jailed criminal Haroon Saifi, on November 16.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahool Alwal said Sameer was travelling on a scooter with his friend Rizwan when Durrani and Ghazi, on a motorcycle, intercepted them and opened fire, killing Sameer on the spot. A case of murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention was registered at the Khajuri Khas police station.

“The murder was part of a rivalry between Durrani and Saifi. Gazi was part of the criminal conspiracy, and rode the motorcycle used in Sameer’s murder,” said the DCP.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, Gazi was intercepted near a cremation ground at Sonia Vihar, and when asked to surrender, he allegedly opened fire at the personnel and was injured in his leg during the retaliatory firing. He was shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} “A separate case of firing and attempt to murder was registered. A pistol with nine cartridges, two magazines and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from Gazi,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A separate case of firing and attempt to murder was registered. A pistol with nine cartridges, two magazines and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from Gazi,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on November 20, Delhi Police crime branch and a special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police traced Durrani near Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr and asked him to surrender, the DCP said. However, Durrani allegedly opened fire at the raiding party and was killed in retaliatory firing.

According to UP Police additional director general (law and order and STF) Amitabh Yash, Durrani carried a reward of ₹50,000 and was allegedly associated with gangster Chhota Shakeel, who had assigned him contracts to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, lodged in Tihar jail, and Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah. Durrani also had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.