Government appoints 1.4k healthcare workers, targets 1.1k facilities

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union health minister JP Nadda on Sunday handed out recruitment letters to over 1,400 heath personnel, set a target to operationalise 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs till March next year, and flagged off heath scheme registration vans, in a push to the government’s ongoing efforts to bolster the Capital’s health care infrastructure. CM Rekha Gupta and BJP national president JP Nadda distribute an appointment letter to a candidate for hospital nursing staff on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

At an event held at the Vigyan Bhavan, the leaders gave appointment letters to 1,388 nursing officers and 41 allied staff, a move Nadda said would fill the “15-year-long void in Delhi’s public health recruitment system”.

They also flagged off Ayushman Bharat registration vans, for enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Vaya Vandana Yojana.

Further, the government will open around 100 AAMs every month till March 2026, the CM said. So far, 34 AAMs have been opened in Delhi since the implementation of the Centre’s flagship heath care scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in April this year. Since then, around 400,000 Delhiites have also been registered under the scheme, the CM said.

The CM also slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for “Delhi’s health care system in shambles” owing to alleged shortage of staff and equipment.

Nadda said the recruitments mark the beginning of a new era of specialist human resources in the Capital’s health care.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we had allocated a budget of ₹1,700 crore for Delhi for the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Unfortunately, not a single rupee was spent from 2021 to February 2025. Now with a proactive government in place, we are hopeful that this amount will be fully utilised for the benefit of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Nadda inaugurates 3 BJP offices

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday digitally inaugurated three BJP district offices set to come up in Mehrauli, outer Delhi, and west Delhi. .

Additionally, the BJP’s Delhi office is nearing completion and will be ready soon, he said.

Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva said: “It is a matter of great pride that three district offices each in Delhi and Haryana are being inaugurated today.”