New Delhi: Delhi Police said they arrested a 27-year-old man from Gurugram on Saturday for allegedly raping and assaulting his brother’s wife in north Delhi’s Nihal Vihar in January last year.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said the woman had filed the complaint accusing her husband’s brother of allegedly repeatedly raping her, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. (Representative photo) more less

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said the woman had filed the complaint accusing her husband’s brother of allegedly repeatedly raping her, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 64, 115, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Nihal Vihar police station in January 2025.

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“Initially, the man joined the investigation carried out by local police. However, from April last year onwards, he stopped appearing before the investigating officer (IO). As he was evading probe, the court declared him a proclaimed offender on October 7 this year,” said Indora.

On November 25, the crime branch’s western range (WR)-II team traced the suspect at a private company in Gurugram’s Sector-30, DLF. A police team laid a trap near the company and apprehended him around noon on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} “He initially attempted to conceal his identity and misled the team. He was brought to the crime branch office in Delhi’s Dwarka, where verification through the e-Courts application and by contacting the concerned IO, it was confirmed that he was absconding in the rape case,” added DCP Indora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He initially attempted to conceal his identity and misled the team. He was brought to the crime branch office in Delhi’s Dwarka, where verification through the e-Courts application and by contacting the concerned IO, it was confirmed that he was absconding in the rape case,” added DCP Indora. {{/usCountry}}