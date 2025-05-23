HC quashes order on Chandni Chowk panel

The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to withdraw its March 26 order constituting a high-level committee for the maintenance of Chandni Chowk, after the Public Works Department (PWD) admitted the move was based on a “misreading” of the court’s earlier direction issued in February. Following submissions, the court directed immediate withdrawal of the March 26 order, stating, “Accordingly, the order be withdrawn at the earliest.” The matter will be heard next on July 9. (HT archives)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed strong displeasure, rebuking the government for forming the committee without court approval.

When the matter came up, the bench questioned why the government had not already withdrawn the order despite acknowledging the mistake. “If this is their attitude... What is all this? It’s too much,” the bench remarked.

PWD standing counsel Sameer Vashisht told the court that the order was issued with the intent to preserve and restore Chandni Chowk, but that officials had misunderstood the court’s February 18 directive, which had only sought suggestions for such a committee.

Following submissions, the court directed immediate withdrawal of the March 26 order, stating, “Accordingly, the order be withdrawn at the earliest.” The matter will be heard next on July 9.

The case stems from a petition filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, which alleged administrative apathy and sought action against damage, deficiencies, and illegalities within the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project — from Subhash Marg to Fatehpuri Masjid, including areas around the metro station. The petitioner claimed the ₹140-crore project was being undermined by poor coordination among government agencies, resulting in public inconvenience.

On February 18, the court had indicated its intent to form a committee with officials from the PWD, MCD, and Delhi Police to address these issues. The court had emphasized that Chandni Chowk was not merely a commercial zone but also of “historical importance,” attracting lakhs of tourists. Despite this, the PWD unilaterally constituted a committee and issued a mandate for it on March 26.

On Wednesday, the court had asked the Delhi government to explain how the PWD issued the order without court authorisation, setting the stage for Thursday’s directive for immediate withdrawal.