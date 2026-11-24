A decade-long operation involving a former goldsmith, heavy machinery, specialised dies and makeshift factories spread across more than five states helped a gang manufacture counterfeit ₹20 coins with a face value of over ₹40 crore, Delhi Police said. The gang used scrap aluminium, nickel and copper, along with traditional coin-stamping techniques to produce thousands of fake coins every day, investigators found.

The gang used scrap aluminium, nickel and copper, along with traditional coin-stamping techniques to produce thousands of fake coins every day. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The counterfeit coin manufacturing racket, busted in a joint operation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police in September, had been operating for more than 10 years, shifting its factories between cities to evade detection. Investigators have recovered more than 40 specialised dies, along with coin-polishing and other machines, from the accused.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

What began as a tip-off in early September about a man carrying more than four dozen packets of fake coins near Mundka Industrial Metro Station led the Delhi Police to a large-scale manufacturing and distribution network spread across Delhi and Sonipat.

On September 9, the first accused, Paras Jain, 45, allegedly led police to counterfeit ₹20 coins with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The coins were recovered from a Toyota Etios car.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said Jain subsequently revealed that he worked with Upkar Luthra, 58, who had been manufacturing counterfeit coins for more than a decade and had been named as an accused in six cases, including four related to counterfeit coins and others related to theft and Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said Jain subsequently revealed that he worked with Upkar Luthra, 58, who had been manufacturing counterfeit coins for more than a decade and had been named as an accused in six cases, including four related to counterfeit coins and others related to theft and Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

By September 13, the UP Police, which was also tracking the gang, arrested Luthra and his three associates – Anurag Pal, Janardan Kumar, Kuldeep and Himanshu – while they were shifting their manufacturing unit from Sonipat to Saharanpur.

“Jain had collected coins from Luthra for circulation. They would sell coins with a face value of ₹1 lakh for ₹70,000 in markets. They would also use them in daily transactions to blend them with legal coins, often at liquor shops, local paan shops, toll plazas and grocery stores,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A team led by deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Harsh Indora and ACP Raj Kumar found that the gang had manufactured counterfeit coins worth more than ₹40 crore over the past decade by repeatedly shifting its factories between cities.

How the coins were made

Investigators found that the gang had built an extensive network of workers who collected scrap and other materials containing aluminium, copper and nickel.

“They would procure the mixtures from different factories and scrap yards in Delhi, but later expanded their collection network to more than seven towns and villages around NCR. Since Luthra was a goldsmith in Mohali, he had knowledge of using machines and dies,” a second investigator said.

He added that Luthra and Himanshu met in Tihar jail in 2019 and became friends. They subsequently planned to manufacture ₹10 coins and set up a small unit in Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the pandemic, in 2021, the gang identified greater potential in manufacturing ₹20 coins, which had been introduced in the market around 2020, police said.

“The material was almost the same and the margin was good. The gang had six to seven machines used to turn metal pieces and alloys into circular shapes. These machines cost ₹2-3 lakh, but since Luthra had contacts, the gang acquired them at much cheaper rates of ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh. Luthra also used his contacts in Delhi to gain access to specialised dies to replicate the outer and inner layers of ₹20 coins. The dies were pressed onto the metal mixtures to make the coins,” the investigator said.

According to officers familiar with the investigation, the gang established a supply chain for brass and nickel through multiple sources to avoid attracting suspicion by procuring large quantities from a single supplier.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inspector Ashish Sharma and his team found that most of the brass was purchased from hardware stores and scrap dealers for ₹100-200 per kilogramme. The gang also relied on contacts with scrap dealers across Delhi-NCR, police said.

Nickel, largely obtained in the form of scrap cupronickel – an alloy made primarily of copper combined with nickel and minor additions – was procured at ₹300-500 per kg.

Police said procuring scrap metal instead of high-grade metal in large quantities also helped the gang avoid the need for expensive smelting equipment. Instead, it relied on stamping the metal, a considerably cheaper process. “They had no smelting equipment. They would simply procure only sillia (rectangular-shaped) alloys or ring-shaped alloys. These would then be cut with metal saws. After this, they would use a die machine to press the metal into a coin. A refining machine would then be used to make it look like a proper coin, with the correct width and weight,” an officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have recovered more than 40 dies from the gang. “The gang had multiple specialised dies made exclusively in Delhi. We are yet to trace their source. The dies and machines are well known in the Chandni Chowk and Kucha Mahajani markets, as many jewellers use similar equipment to make gold and silver coins,” a third officer said.

The accused also used grinding stones and cutting saws to shape the scrap metal. The finished product closely resembled a genuine ₹20 coin.

According to police, the gang manufactured more than 10,000 coins every day, with each counterfeit ₹20 coin costing just ₹4-5 to produce.

The investigation and interrogation of the accused revealed that Himanshu and Luthra were responsible for overseeing manufacturing units across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DCP Indora said the gang had continued operating for more than a decade using traditional equipment that had remained effective over the years.

“For them, it was easier to make coins as the machines and dies never failed. They made huge margins and did not have to depend on modern equipment. They used traditional machines and dies to manufacture coins in different cities. We are working to identify and arrest more associates involved in manufacturing and selling these coins. It is not easy to detect the counterfeit coins because thousands of them have been circulated through small shops, toll plazas and other markets,” he said.