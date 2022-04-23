#HTCityCheers23:The Ultimate North Campus Checklist!
Delhi’ North Campus has a life of its own with countless hangout places, eateries, dosto wala chai adda and historical monuments. Students are always on the lookout for places to chill, be it for a day out with friends, pocket friends dates or for political and social discussions with peers and professors. Towards, the end, students take with them memories of a lifetime. So, here are the things you must have on your checklist for North Campus!
Where to Eat and Drink
1. Tom Uncle’s Eatery near Ramjas College, Delhi University (DU), is a second-generation food joint that first opened in 1978. It is the go-to place for noddles with a desi twist!
2. Delhi School of Economics or D school, as it is popularly called, is known for the food at its canteen, especially the mutton dosa.
3. PG Anna is a South Indian cafe near Gwyer Hall. Don’t miss the biryani nights on Thursday.
4. Sudama’s tea Stall outside Hansraj College is best known for its elaichi tea. The place is always crowded with students taking a break from classes.
5. Kakke Di Hatti in Patel Chest is the place to go to for spicy desi food.
6. Chache Di Hatti in Kamla Nagar serves sinful chhole bhature. You will always be welcomed by a long queue, especially during lunchtime.
7. Bamboos is tucked away between the Law Faculty and Arts Faculty. A cool place to hang out at, away from the hustle-bustle of the campus. Don’t forget to order their aloo bonda!
8. Laphing Wala at Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, will always have students relishing the popular and spicy Tibetan street dish.
Time to Chill Out
9. E-Bike Rides around the campus are a must, especially at night, when the traffic is less and the weather is pleasant.
10. Science Faculty Ground offers the best place to relax, with the occasional walks and the chai tapri inside the campus.
11. Vice Chancellor’s Office Garden is where one can revel in the lush greenery and unwind. While it is closed currently due to Covid-19, the place is a must-visit once it opens.
12. Virgin Tree in the premises of Hindu College has been synonymous with romance, first love, and a unique puja that takes place on February 14 every year.
13. On a budget? Watch movies at Amba for under 100 rupees!
14. Arts Faculty Lawn is one of the greatest hangout spots for all the seasons. You are sure to find students relaxing in the lawn any time of the day.
For the History Buffs!
15. Mutiny Memorial was built in 1863 and is located in the lush greens of the Northern Ridge. The building can be spotted from afar. It is a memorial to remember the lives lost during the first war of Independence in 1857.
16. Khooni Jheel is an 80-feet deep pond where several Indian sepoys and British soldiers, women and children died during the revolt of 1857.
17. Chauburji Mosque is located in the Northern Ridge area. This heritage site was constructed in the 14th century.
18. Qudsia Bagh is a garden complex near Kashmere Gate, close to DU’s Indraprastha College for Women. This structure was built for Qudsia Begum, wife of emperor Muhammad Shah.
19. Pir Ghaib at the Hindu Rao Hospital complex was built during the Tughlaq era and acted as a hunting lodge cum astronomical observatory.
One-stop Shop!
20. Majnu Ka Tilla is where you go if you are looking for chic-yet-classy fashion. Hidden away in nooks and crannies, you will find stores that offer the newest trends and styles. The collections are pocket-friendly and affordable.
21. Monastery Market at Civil Lines might not be your first choice, but if you give the place a chance, shopping here can be a fun affair. There are plenty of options to choose from — shirts, denims, bags, belts, caps or even shoes — all at affordable rates.
22. Kamla Nagar is right next to the campus. One can walk to the market or catch an e-rickshaw. It is the go-to place for students to shop as it caters to everyone’s demand, including those on a budget as well as others who may be looking to splurge their pocket money.
23. Mukherjee Nagar is famous for housing private coaching institutions for various competitive exams. It is also the ideal hub of stores for those who enjoy shopping but don’t like to travel far from their hostels or PGs.
