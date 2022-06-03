IIT Delhi student wins world’s largest coding competition

NEW DELHI: Kalash Gupta, a computer science and engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has been declared the winner of a global coding contest, TCS CodeVita, season 10 that saw the participation of over 100,000 contestants from 87 countries, said a press release issued by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

CodeVita holds the Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest computer programming competition. The first and second runner ups of the contest were from Chile and Taiwan respectively.

After his win, Gupta was felicitated by IIT Delhi director, Rangan Banerjee.

“When I started with the contest, I never thought I would even be in the top 3 but this is a very humbling experience. I’m very excited about the prize money ($10,000). Initially, I was not confident, as I took longer than I expected to solve the first problem. But as I progressed, solving some of the other problems, I gained more confidence over my final standing, and I was confident that I would be in the top 3,” said Gupta on Friday.

CodeVita promotes programming as a sport and encourages participants to pit their skills against each other and solve intriguing real-life challenges.