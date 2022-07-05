IMD predicts partly cloudy sky in Delhi today; AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Delhi is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is predicted to hover around 26 degrees Celsius today.
The minimum temperature on Monday stood at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius.
The air quality in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 159. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 186, which is in the higher-end of the ‘moderate’ category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality. For the next three days (June 5-7) peak wind speed is likely to be 15-20 km/hr causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature and mixing layer height (< 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”
Global Livability Index: Bengaluru, ranked 146, scores least among Indian cities
Bengaluru may have topped the Union government's Ease of Living Index last year, but Karnataka's capital city fared the worst among Indian cities in the Economic Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022, which was released on June 24. Bengaluru's position in Global Livability Index 2022 For the first time, a total of five Indian cities featured on the list; before 2022, only Delhi and Mumbai were featured.
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
