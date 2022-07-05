IMD predicts partly cloudy sky in Delhi today; AQI in ‘moderate’ category

Delhi is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is predicted to hover around 26 degrees Celsius today.

The minimum temperature on Monday stood at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 159. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 186, which is in the higher-end of the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality. For the next three days (June 5-7) peak wind speed is likely to be 15-20 km/hr causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature and mixing layer height (< 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”