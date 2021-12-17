Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology develops system to gauge role of pollutants in fog forecasts

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has developed an early warning and prediction system, which will for the first time take into account the role of pollution in causing foggy conditions and low visibility in the Delhi-NCR during winters, senior scientists said on Thursday.

They said the new system will not only help Delhi prepare for foggy conditions, but also enable agencies to avoid flight delays and cancelations, while making available forecasts for public consumption.

The fog prediction system, which has now been launched by IITM in collaboration with the UK Met office, on an experimental basis, will give out advance forecasts of fog and visibility status in the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP), while also outlining a clear picture of how aerosols in the atmosphere impact both foggy conditions and visibility.

Currently, the system is giving predictions two days in advance, but the technology is being studied and required changes will be made in the coming weeks before the portal is made public, scientists said.

“Under the project initiated by the Union ministry of earth science, we took a deep dive into understanding fog in Delhi nearly three to four years ago. Based on our knowledge and learning, we have launched the fog prediction system on a pilot basis. This will not only help agencies prepare for severe fog spells that Delhi sees in December and January, but also forecast these conditions make it available for public consumption,” said Sachin Ghude, a scientist at IITM Pune, who is also the lead for the government’s Winter Fog Experiment (WiFEX).

The site, through various graphical representations, will give a clear picture of the range of visibility that the city is likely to see at any given hour of the day, the possibility of dense fog (visibility below 200 metres), presence of dust in the air, the size of dust particles and its impact on visibility.

For example, for December 17, the fog forecast said the visibility in Delhi is likely to be above 2,000 metres in the morning hours and will consistently improve as the day progresses.

Gaurav Govardhan, a scientist at IITM, who is also a part of the team that developed the system, said aerosols or pollutants are known to increase the formation of fog droplets.

“The technology is the same as we use for general weather forecasting— just that this time, we are taking into account the impact of aerosols or pollutants on fog formation. Aerosols can help in the formation of fog droplets, which essentially means that more pollutants in the air the greater is the possibility of the formation of fog droplets. You don’t need very humid air for fog. If there are aerosols present in the air, less humid air can also facilitate fog formation,” Govardhan said.

This November and early December, when the temperatures were still above normal, Delhi saw an episode of smog (fog coupled with pollutants) that reduced visibility at both the city airports—Safdarjung and Palam—to 200-500 metres. This, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was an impact of increased pollution.

“Earlier, in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2012, visibility levels in Delhi fell to 200-500 metres during October-November. These fog episodes are usually a result of high pollution levels,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

A study by scientists of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and India Meteorological Department, published in 2017 in the journal of Aerosol and Air Quality Research (AAQR), said the frequency and intensity of fog episodes in Delhi during the winter season has been increasing over the past decade (2006 to 2016) due to the high pollution load.

“The role of atmospheric aerosols is very important in the life cycle of fog in the urban areas,” the study said.

The study also indicated that the dense fog spells are increasing in this part of the country. Last winter season, between December 2020 and February 2021, Delhi saw 24 foggy days as opposed to 16 foggy days in the winter of 2019-20.

“There is ample literature showing that fog spells are increasing and this forecasting system will help agencies avoid flight delays and address the problem of flight cancellations. This system will also prove beneficial to avoid road mishaps due to low visibility while driving,” Govardhan said.