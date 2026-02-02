Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Sunday organised a “Mega Jan Sunwai” programme in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency as the government will complete a year in power later this month. Janakpuri: Ashish sood holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ in his constituency

The objective of the programme was to directly listen to the grievances of the public, ensure immediate solutions through inter-departmental coordination, and make governance more citizen-centric, said officials aware of the matter.

Sood, who is also the MLA from Janakpuri, said that this was the first such initiative in Delhi where all day-to-day civic issues of local residents were brought together on a single platform. He assured citizens that efforts would be made to resolve all complaints within the next three weeks.

During the sunwai, Sood issued directions to strengthen waste management, ensure regular cleanliness, accelerate trimming and pruning of trees, and take strict action against illegal tree cutting.

According to officials, after reviewing the electricity infrastructure, directions were issued to repair dilapidated electricity poles, install new transformers, provide street lights on poles, and ensure quick resolution of issues related to unjustified power cuts and billing by BSES officials.

Officials from multiple departments including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), public works department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, BSES, forest department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, education department, Delhi Fire Service, pension and licensing department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and other concerned agencies were present at a single location, said officials.