JNU students end strike as admin agrees to revoke rustications

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has agreed to revoke the rustication of five student office-bearers, according to a notice seen by HT on Tuesday. Following the decision, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) reportedly called off its 17-day hunger strike, PTI reported.

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The notice, dated October 19 and signed by Vivek Kumar, dean of the School of Social Sciences, said vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had directed the administration to revoke the rustication orders with immediate effect. The students were advised to pay their fines immediately.

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The five students are Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar. The first four are current JNUSU office-bearers, while Nitish Kumar is a former JNUSU president.

Separately, minutes of a meeting held on October 19, reported by PTI, listed several decisions addressing the students’ demands. These included a review of the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual, withdrawal of proctorial inquiries and the formation of committees to examine various issues.

The meeting also decided to withdraw all FIRs against students. Proctorial inquiries initiated during protests against the rustication orders and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, as well as a protest over hostel infrastructure, would also be withdrawn, according to the meeting minutes.