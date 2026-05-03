New Delhi, A key associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested in connection with an extortion demand of ₹2 crore, an official said on Sunday. Key Nandu gang member held in ₹2 crore extortion case

Kaptan alias Tanna, 33, is an important member of Sangwan's gang also known as Nandu gang and has been evading arrest for over a year.

The case pertains to an extortion bid in which gangster Kapil Sangwan allegedly demanded ₹2 crore from a Delhi-based resident. When the victim refused to pay, gang members conducted reconnaissance of his house and recorded videos to intimidate him.

"Kaptan played a key role in the conspiracy by supplying illegal arms and facilitating plans to open fire at the complainant's residence," a senior police officer said. The case registered at Chhawla police station last year under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The breakthrough came following a tip-off received on Friday about Kaptan's movement in Deenpur, after which a trap was laid and he was successfully apprehended, the police said.

Another gang member was caught earlier while allegedly conducting a reconnaissance of the victim's house. He revealed the involvement of other gang members, including Kaptan, and plans to use guns, they said.

Kaptan is a habitual offender with a criminal history spanning over a decade and has been previously involved in around 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and violations of the Arms Act across Delhi and the NCR, the police said.

Investigators said he began his criminal activities in 2012 with allegedly stealing vehicles and later joined a gang before working with the Nandu gang through Dara Singh alias Dhara.

"He played an active role in several violent crimes, including firing incidents linked to extortion attempts in Najafgarh and surrounding areas," the officer added. Kaptan was a resident of Najafgarh.

Further interrogation is underway to identify other associates and trace the supply chain of illegal arms linked to the gang. Police are also probing his role in other pending cases, officials said.

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