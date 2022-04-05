Largely vacant, Delhi winds down its Covid-19 care centres
Amid declining new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government plans to close down its Covid care centres and health centres in a phased manner, with officials noting that the decision was taken considering there were no new admissions in these centres for over 20 days.
A senior health department official said the Covid care centres and health centres will be closed in a phased manner by mid-April, noting that there have been no admissions in these centres since March 12.
“In some centres, the process of closure has already begun. In some centres, we have already started the process of reducing the number of beds. By April 15, these Covid health centres and care centres will be closed down, because we have reached a stage where we no longer need the additional beds,” said the official.
Delhi added 82 Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday.
Earlier, in the first week of March, the government shut down two 500-bed Covid care centres (CCC) — at two Ramlila maidans near Delhi Gate and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital — which, among others, catered to hundreds of international passengers arriving in Delhi during the Omicron-fuelled wave in the city.
“The number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in the city is at its lowest. We currently have four patients admitted in our hospital and the condition of all of these patients is stable. Last week, the admissions had come down to zero,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, the largest Covid facility in the Capital.
Delhi government data shows that on March 1, the Covid care centres only had five patients. It reduced to four on March 3, two on march 5, before falling to zero on March 12.
Currently, the government has 875 beds at Covid care centres and 136 beds in Covid health centres.
“These centres were created to support our hospital infrastructure during peak Covid waves. During the Omicron wave, the infection was milder and the number of hospitalisations was also generally lower so we did not see a surge in admissions at Covid care and health centres either,” said another official of the health department.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
