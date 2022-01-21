Lift weekend curfew as Covid cases are falling, recommends Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has recommended ending the weekend curfew and other restrictions as Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate are declining and hospitalisations are very low, indicating that the pandemic is under control.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal and sent it to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Delhi government has also proposed ending the odd-even operating system for shops and for allowing all private firms to call 50% of staff to offices. Currently, private employees, other than those engaged in essential services, are working from home as per a DDMA order.

The DDMA will discuss the proposals at its meeting likely to be held next week and take a final decision on easing the restrictions. The weekend curfew will be in force this weekend because no final decision about lifting it has been taken. The Delhi government’s proposal to end the weekend curfew needs DDMA approval before it is implemented.

E-passes issued on or after January 4 for movement for essential purposes and exempted categories will continue to be valid during the imposition of night and weekend curfew. Those, who fall under the essential or exempted category and have not applied for the e-passes, can apply for them at delhi.gov.in

Unless a fresh DDMA order is out, all existing restrictions under yellow alert will continue under which educational institutions, gyms, and cinemas are closed. Shops in malls and markets will continue to operate on an odd-even basis between 10am and 8pm. Only 20 people are allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

The weekend curfew prohibits all non-essential activities and exempts businesses and individuals engaged in essential services.

Delhi on Thursday added 12,306 new cases. The positivity rate was 30.64% on January 15 and within five days Delhi recorded a sharp decline in the positivity rate. The hospital occupancy rate has remained stable, with more than 82% of the hospital beds remaining vacant over the last week.

DDMA on January 4 imposed the weekend curfew as part of the efforts to arrest Covid-19 transmission as Omicron-driven wave swept through the Capital.

