‘Loud crashing sound, lintels collapsed at once’: Eyewitnesses recall moment Chawri Bazar building collapsed

Residents of Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar rushed out of their homes after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed with a loud crash on Thursday morning, killing two people and injuring several others.

The collapse occurred in Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro station in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. (PTI video)

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An eyewitness said residents rushed out of their homes, initially fearing their own building was collapsing.

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Mohd Nayeem said residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud crashing sound, initially fearing that their own building was collapsing, news agency ANI reported.

"This happened around 9-9.30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door," Nayeem said.

Track Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE updates here.

‘Three or four lintels collapsed at once’

Describing the incident, Nayeem said several lintels in the under-construction building collapsed at once. He added that an injured labourer had told them that three to four workers were present at the site.

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{{^usCountry}} "Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured labourers said about three or four people were there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months..." he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured labourers said about three or four people were there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months..." he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident, Mohd Altaf, said his house was located just outside the lane where the building collapsed. He recalled hearing a loud noise as the structure came down and said nearby buildings had not sustained any damage.

"My house is just outside this lane. A new 2-3 storey building was being constructed. We heard a loud noise when the building collapsed. There is no damage to other nearby buildings," Altaf said.

“The building had been under construction for the past two months, and work was underway on the lanter of the third floor. It collapsed at around 9.30 am, while approximately seven to eight labourers were working at the site,” said a 42-year-old resident who lives just a few steps away from the building.

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“For nearly half an hour after the collapse, I could hear them screaming for help, but then, all of a sudden, the screams stopped and everything went silent. Locals were hesitant to come forward to help because three newly constructed buildings stood nearby, and we feared those structures might also collapse,” he added.

Rescue teams rushed to spot

The collapse occurred in Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro station in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. According to the fire department, a call about the incident was received at around 9.50 am under the jurisdiction of Paiwalan.

At least six fire department units, including water tenders, a water bowser and rescue vehicles, were deployed at the site after a call was received at 9.50 am, PTI reported. A DFS official said at least 15 people were feared trapped under the debris, while several others had sustained injuries.

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"At least 15 people are feared trapped... several have been injured," the official said, adding that teams from the NDMC, Delhi Police, DFS and MCD were involved in the rescue operation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)