Sita Ram Diwan Chand, popularly known across the city for its chhole bhature, has been temporarily shut due to the ongoing crisis liquid petroleum gas (LPG) crisis. LPG shortage: Sita Ram Diwan Chand closes temporarily

Pran Kohli, owner of the restaurant, said branches in Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Paharganj, and Laxmi Nagar have been shut from March 13.

“The Sadiq Nagar (south Delhi) outlet is currently functional since we managed to arrange cylinders there. However, it will also shut down in a day. The Paharganj outlet uses five to six cylinders in a day. We do not know when will be able to open again. We are waiting for the situation to ease,” he said.

Pran’s cousin Rajiv Kohli runs branches in Paschim Vihar, Pitampura, Gurugram, and Faridabad. They are open as they had shifted to using induction cooktops for cooking, Rajiv said.

Pran said the current shortage has also hit the availability of induction cooktops in the market.

The Paharganj outlet is the most famous among all the branches, frequently visited by celebrities and food influencers.

Meanwhile, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday appealed to residents to not pay attention to rumours about LPG shortage and to continue their daily routines as usual.

“Strict action will taken against those who are spreading rumours about LPG shortage. Spreading rumours of any kind and creating panic among people is not appropriate,” CM Gupta said while speaking to the media during an event at north Delhi’s Budhpur.

She added, “Both the central and the state governments are closely monitoring the situation with full responsibility, and there is no reason for citizens to panic. Some people are unnecessarily trying to create fear and encourage hoarding, which goes against the national interest.”

The CM said the government is keeping a close watch on such activities. “If any individual or organisation is found involved in spreading such misinformation or engaging in wrongdoing, strict action will be taken against them.”

Delhi food supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government has deployed 70 teams from police and different government departments to monitor markets, check stocks and take strict action against hoarding of LPG cylinders.

The government on Saturday began sale of commercial LPG, as per directions by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, ensuring around 1,800 cylinders daily for priority sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants and dairies.