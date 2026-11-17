A 38-year-old man who allegedly responded to a woman’s profile on a dating application was lured into a meeting was intercepted by her associates on his way back near Okhla Underpass, assaulted, and held captive at a rented accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Gautampuri last month, where the gang allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh from him, police said on Tuesday. Lured on dating app, Delhi man beaten and extorted; four arrested

Police said that they have arrested four men in connection with the alleged honey-trapping, extortion and robbery racket.

The latest arrest was made on Sunday, said a senior police officer, adding that the accused allegedly facilitated fraudulent credit card transactions worth ₹3.01 lakh through a store and routed the proceeds through multiple bank accounts.

“The accused allegedly operated in a coordinated manner. They would lure victims through dating applications, intercept them, confine and intimidate them, and then extort money through various means, including credit card transactions,” the officer said.

The case was registered at Sarita Vihar police station on October 30, following an IT professional working in Gurugram. “According to the complaint, he came into contact with a woman on a dating app. After arranging a meeting, he visited a hotel in the Tughlakabad area. However, while returning, he was allegedly intercepted by the woman’s associates near Okhla Underpass,” the officer said.

The men allegedly assaulted him, threatened him and took him to a rented premises in Masjid Colony, Gautampuri, where he was confined and intimidated. They allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh, claiming the money was required for “settlement”, and forced him to arrange funds through loans and credit cards.

“We are examining the financial transactions and digital evidence to establish the role of each accused and trace the money. The investigation is also focused on identifying other people who may have been part of the conspiracy,” the officer added.