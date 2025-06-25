Main accused in Delhi cyclist murder held

New Delhi Police identified the main accused as Ritik Singh alias Rohit. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg during the firing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man, the prime accused in the murder of a 40-year-old cyclist in Ashok Vihar during a robbery bid last week, on Monday night after an exchange of fire near Prem Bari bridge, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Besides the accused, three other juveniles who were involved in the incident were apprehended last week.

Police identified the main accused as Ritik Singh alias Rohit. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg during the firing and a countrymade pistol along with a cartridge was recovered from his possession, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

“Rohit confessed to his involvement in the murder of the 40-year-old cyclist, Amit Kumar, who worked as a tailor in a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Kumar was on his way to his home in Ashok Vihar when he was waylaid by Rohit and three minor boys on the night of June 10. He was stabbed twice in the chest and robbed of his mobile phone and a wallet that contained a ₹20 currency note and ID cards. The three minor boys were apprehended on June 15,” DCP Singh said.