Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Main accused in Delhi cyclist murder held

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 25, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Besides the accused, three other juveniles who were involved in the incident were apprehended last week

New Delhi

Police identified the main accused as Ritik Singh alias Rohit. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg during the firing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police identified the main accused as Ritik Singh alias Rohit. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg during the firing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man, the prime accused in the murder of a 40-year-old cyclist in Ashok Vihar during a robbery bid last week, on Monday night after an exchange of fire near Prem Bari bridge, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Besides the accused, three other juveniles who were involved in the incident were apprehended last week.

Police identified the main accused as Ritik Singh alias Rohit. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg during the firing and a countrymade pistol along with a cartridge was recovered from his possession, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

“Rohit confessed to his involvement in the murder of the 40-year-old cyclist, Amit Kumar, who worked as a tailor in a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Kumar was on his way to his home in Ashok Vihar when he was waylaid by Rohit and three minor boys on the night of June 10. He was stabbed twice in the chest and robbed of his mobile phone and a wallet that contained a 20 currency note and ID cards. The three minor boys were apprehended on June 15,” DCP Singh said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Main accused in Delhi cyclist murder held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On