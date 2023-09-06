News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Fire breaks out in mannequin factory; no injuries reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out in mannequin factory; no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 06, 2023 10:44 AM IST

A fire official said that a call regarding fire in a factory in G-Block was received at 9:05pm after which ten fire tenders were pressed into service

A major fire broke out in a mannequin factory in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Tuesday night and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Officials said the fire incident was reported from a three-storey building. (Representative file image)
A fire official said that a call regarding fire in a factory in G-Block was received at 9:05pm after which ten fire tenders were pressed into service.

Officials said the fire incident was reported from a three-storey building adding that it was brought under control around 11pm and doused shortly. The cooling off operation continued for a few hours after that, officials added.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the building was being used for manufacturing mannequins which are meant for exhibiting clothes in shops.

“The electric pole is just adjacent to the building. The fire broke out due to a short circuit and spread as there was combustible material in the vicinity. The labourers stuck inside the building were brought down with the help of a rope,” she added.

