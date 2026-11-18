New Delhi: The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari court in August this year. (Representational image)

A 37-year-old man was arrested from Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday in connection with an alleged rape case registered in Delhi’s Patel Nagar in June last year, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari court in August this year, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said a woman in her complaint had alleged that the man befriended her through social media and told her that she was like his sister. In May last year, he allegedly asked her to meet him and tricked her into consuming a spiked soft drink, following which she became unconscious.

“The woman alleged that the man sexually assaulted her and captured her pictures and videos. He then, allegedly, threatened her and extorted money from her. A case of rape, causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence, wrongful confinement, extortion, and criminal intimidation was registered under sections 64, 123, 127, 308, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said DCP Singh.

On November 16, a special team formed by the central district police to trace and arrest absconding criminals received information about the man’s location and he was arrested, the DCP said.

“Cases of murder, criminal conspiracy, prison and arms acts were found to be registered against him in Haryana’s Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, and Karnal,” added Singh.