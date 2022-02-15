Man arrested for sexually assaulting 87-year-old woman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after an 87-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, an accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police initially registered a theft case and later added sections related to sexual assault and thrashing. The woman lives with her 65-year-old daughter. She was home alone when she was assaulted. The woman’s family said her clothes were torn and she was bleeding when her daughter returned home after a stroll.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said: “The case of sexual assault of elderly lady in Tilak Nagar has been solved. The culprit in this blind case was nabbed within 16 hours. Victim’s mobile phone has also been recovered from him. He lives in a nearby locality and works as a sweeper.”

Police said the accused fled with the woman’s mobile phone and initially a theft complaint was lodged. But later Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) were added.

Police said they were providing counselling and other necessary assistance to the woman. A Special Investigation Team was formed on Monday to investigate the case amid allegations of inaction and the police’s refusal to file a rape case.