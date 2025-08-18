Man asks 4 men to threaten kin; they mistakenly kill kin, then panic & kill him

Four men have been arrested in connection with two murder cases on the night of August 10 in northeast Delhi, where the victims were relatives, police said. (Representational image)

According to police, a man who hired four individuals to intimidate his relative into repaying a ₹2 lakh loan was allegedly killed by the same men after they accidentally killed the borrower during the assault. The killers feared that he would report them to the police.

The accused are Mohammad Faizaan,22; Mohammad Masoom,25; Mohammad Ashfaq,19; – all from Qasim Nagar near Loni in Ghaziabad – and Vicky Tomar,24, from northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar.

A senior police officer said one of the victims, Raji Ahmed, 33, had hired the four men to threaten his relative Shami Alam, 37, to return ₹2 lakh that he had previously borrowed from Ahmed. Alam was an e-rickshaw driver in Loni while Ahmed was part of the house paint business.

“The men killed Alam in a rented room in northeast Delhi’s New Chauhanpur area. They panicked after Alam died, as Ahmed had only asked them to pressurise and threaten his brother-in-law through physical assault with no intent to get him killed. Fearing that Ahmed would get them arrested, the four decided to kill him too,” the officer said.

The same night around 9.30pm, they went to Ahmed’s residence in Khajuri Khas and took him to an open plot in the same area on the pretext of consuming alcohol, police said, adding that they told Ahmed about the murder after getting drunk. An altercation broke out when Ahmed allegedly threatened them with legal consequences.

“Worried, they stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot,” the police officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that on August 11 at around 6.20am, the Khajuri Khas police station was informed about an unidentified man lying injured. A police team reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of murder was registered and investigation taken up.

On August 12, a resident informed police about blood coming out of his tenant’s locked room. When police broke open the door, a semi-decomposed body of a man was found. Police said the landlord informed them that he had rented the flat to Raji Ahmed.

Investigators scanned CCTV cameras and found that the same suspects were present at both the crime scenes on August 10. The accused were then arrested.