Noida A man — in his 30s — was charred to death on Monday night after a parked CNG car caught fire in Noida’s Sector 126, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before the incident, the car operator allegedly left for home, while the other man, who was also reportedly drunk, remained inside the car. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said they are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to officers, locals from the area called police and informed about the fire at around 11.30pm on Monday. A fire tender reached and doused the fire in around half-an-hour.

“After the fire was doused, a man’s charred body was found on the front passenger seat,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126.

During investigation, police found that the car was CNG-fitted and had been parked alongside the road when the incident took place. Using the vehicle’s registration number, police identified its driver, a resident of Raipur Khadar village in Sector 126.

“The car is registered as a taxi with a private company and we identified the driver who operates it,” SHO Kumar said. When police reached him, who was allegedly inebriated at the time, he told them that he was drinking with a man inside the parked car, officers said.

Shortly before the incident, the car operator allegedly left for home, while the other man, who was also reportedly drunk, remained inside the car.

According to police, the operator did not provide any other information of the victim besides his name. Police are trying to find out details of his family and address.