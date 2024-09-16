Man held 30 years after Narela killing

Police have made a second arrest in a 30-year-old murder case of a man who was allegedly killed in Narela for refusing to marry off his daughter to a relative of the accused, officers said on Sunday. The accused was arrested from outside a hospital in Mehrauli. (HT)

The accused, Daya Ram, now aged 60 years, was arrested from outside the National Institute of T.B. & Respiratory Diseases Hospital in Mehrauli. Police said Ram is a tuberculosis patient who had come to Delhi to get treatment.

In July this year, police arrested the first accused, Prem Narain, in the case. Narain is the cousin of the man who wanted to marry the daughter of the deceased, Shambhu Dayal. In September 1993, Dayal’s body was found in a field in Narela. Police said Dayal had refused to marry off his 18-year-old daughter to a man, who was allegedly a drug addict, after which some members of his family stabbed Dayal to death.

Police said that in September this year, they found that Ram, who was one of the accused, was residing in Kanpur and will be coming to Delhi.

DCP Amit Goel (crime branch) said a team led by inspector Manmeet Malik found that Ram is suffering from TB.

“Multiple raids were conducted and it was found that he recently came to Delhi’s National Institute of T.B. & Respiratory Diseases Hospital, Mehrauli for treatment. For two weeks, the team conducted a recce and stayed outside the hospital. His medical records were also procured by the team,” said the DCP.

On Saturday, when Ram was discharged, police said the team arrested him.

During interrogation, police found that Ram never went back to his home after the murder and started working as a mason at a nearby village.

“He stopped using a phone and would visit family at odd hours near their village. For 30 years, he cut ties with most of his family members to evade police…” said an officer, asking not to be named.