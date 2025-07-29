Man held for renting employer’s bike to snatchers for 5,000 a night: Delhi Police

A 31-year-old technician working at an internet service provider’s shop in northeast Delhi has been arrested for allegedly renting out his employer’s motorcycle to criminals for snatching incidents, police said on Monday. The accused, Nitin Kumar, was charging ₹5,000 per night for the bike, police added. The matter came to light during the investigation into a recent spate of snatching incidents reported in the Civil Lines area. (File Photo)

The matter came to light during the investigation into a recent spate of snatching incidents reported in the Civil Lines area. Acting on leads through human and technical surveillance, police arrested two suspects, Zafar Khan and Afzal Khan, both residents of Shastri Park.

“A bike was recovered from their possession with an Uttar Pradesh registration number. This is what they used to commit the crime,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

Upon verifying the registration details, police traced the bike to a man in Uttar Pradesh. The man informed investigators that his son, who runs an internet service shop in Khajuri Khas, had been using the motorcycle. When approached, the son revealed that he frequently allowed his employee, Nitin Kumar, to use the vehicle for work-related tasks.

Nitin was subsequently called in for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to renting the bike to his friend Zafar, a regular drinking companion, for ₹5,000 a night. According to his interrogation report reviewed by HT, Nitin told police that Zafar had informed him of his intention to commit snatching to earn easy money. Nitin admitted to knowingly providing the vehicle for the crime.

“We have found one such instance, but we suspect that he had done it more than once,” said a senior police officer familiar with the investigation. “We also believe that he may have rented the vehicle to other snatchers. We are checking if the bike was involved in other instances.”

Police are now examining whether the bike has been linked to other unsolved snatching cases in Delhi or nearby areas.