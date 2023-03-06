Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed in scooter-motorcycle crash in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Man killed in scooter-motorcycle crash in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

PTI |
Mar 06, 2023 03:33 PM IST

The accident took place on Sunday around 10.15pm in Milap Market, a senior police officer said.

A 30-year-old man died in a collision involving his scooter and a motorcycle in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Monday.

Scooter rider Pulkit Chawla, a resident of Hari Nagar, got injured in the incident and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadyay hospital where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Chawla owned a tent house business in Hari Nagar.

The motorcyclist was identified as Azad Singh (19), a resident of Ranhola Vihar. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and CCTV footage are being checked to ascertain the cause of the accident, the DCP said.

delhi news
