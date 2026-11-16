Stalker kills 17-year-old girl in Delhi apparel shop, previously held for her assault

A 24-year-old stalker allegedly killed a 17-year-old girl who repeatedly rejected his advances, slitting her throat on Saturday evening inside the apparel shop in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, where she worked, said police officers involved in the investigation.

Spot where 18-year-old saleswoman named Shabnam was found murdered. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

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Officers said they caught the suspect, Suraj Kumar, as he tried to flee Delhi and arrested him on Sunday. Two of the girl’s elder sisters are married to Kumar’s elder brothers, and he lived on the same street as the victim in Basai Darapur.

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Kumar also allegedly assaulted the girl nearly two years ago because she refused to go out with him, after which police registered a case against him, officers said. Police confirmed he was let off in that case in June 2026.

Shop owner alerts cops

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{{^usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Saurabh Chandra said the police control room received a call from the owner of the shop at 8.51pm about a murder at the store in Moti Nagar. Police found the girl dead in the changing room, with her throat slit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Saurabh Chandra said the police control room received a call from the owner of the shop at 8.51pm about a murder at the store in Moti Nagar. Police found the girl dead in the changing room, with her throat slit. {{/usCountry}}

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An officer aware of the matter said Kumar entered the shop at about 5.30pm.

“Footage from CCTV cameras inside the shop shows the man dragging her by the hair into the changing room, where he slit her throat. She was alone at the time of the incident. Later, the owner came to the shop and found the girl dead, following which she called the police,” the officer said.

Investigators found that the owner usually left the shop early in the evening, and the girl would shut the shop and call her before leaving. When the girl did not call on Saturday, the owner tried to reach her but got no response. The owner then went to the shop and found its shutter halfway down. “She saw the body when she went inside,” the officer said.

Family recalls accused's harrassment

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The girl lived with her parents, three brothers and a sister. They were a family of seven.

Her father is a daily wage labourer and her brothers work at different shops. She dropped out of Class 9 at a government school, and had been working at the shop for more than a month, her family said.

Her 33-year-old brother said two of his sisters married into Kumar’s family a few years ago, and the suspect began making advances towards the girl shortly afterwards.

“Kumar was always a very aggressive man. My sister kept telling him that she wasn’t interested in him, but he continued to force himself on her. In 2025, he assaulted her when she refused to go to a party with him. We filed a complaint and an FIR was registered, but because they were troubling my married sisters, we stopped pursuing the case,” he said.

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A senior police officer said that a case was registered in January 2025 under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and legal action was taken at the time. The officer did not specify the nature of action.

The 33-year-old said his younger brother informed him of the murder between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday.

“This was a planned murder. All the family members, including our sisters, had fled the house after the incident. I am sure my sisters were not aware of the plan,” he said.