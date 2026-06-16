Man loses leg after crane hits him in outer Delhi

New Delhi:A speeding crane hit and ran over a 55-year-old man near Udyog Nagar underpass in outer Delhi on Saturday, leading to amputation of his leg. The crane driver has been detained and booked for rash driving, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

The incident took place in Paschim Vihar area. The victim, identified as Pardeep Krishan, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His family said part of Pardeep’s leg had to be amputated and his thigh bone was completely broken.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the crane was engaged in some construction activity or was transporting heavy equipment at the time of incident.

The victim said he was heading back home and was standing outside a police booth when the crane hit him. “I fell on the road and the crane over me. My leg was stuck in the vehicle for sometime. I don’t remember what happened after that.”

The locals stopped the driver when he tried to flee, he added. His family said he was taken to SGM Hospital in an e-rickshaw.

A senior police officer said, “The victim suffered serious leg injuries and underwent surgery. We took his statement and detained the driver. He was previously also booked for rash driving and speeding. We are checking where he was working.”

Police said initial probe suggests the crane was moving towards West Delhi and was not operating at any construction site nearby.