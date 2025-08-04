A 22-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man while attempting to snatch his phone and bag at an isolated place in Indraprastha (IP) Extension in east Delhi on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred less than 200 metres away from the headquarters of deputy commissioner of police (east). Man stabbed in Delhi’s IP Extn robbery bid

The accused has been identified as Ajay Nepali. According to police, Meet (single name), 22, lives with his family in a highrise in Ghazipur and works with a private company in Noida’s Sector 16. At around 8pm on Thursday, while he was on his way back home, he was walking from the metro station towards his house when a man approached him.

“The man grabbed me by my t-shirt’s collar, whipped out a knife from his pocket, and tried to rob me of my mobile phone. He then grabbed my backpack and tried to snatch it too. When I resisted, he stabbed me in my right arm. He then took my headphone from my neck and fled. I was bleeding profusely so I went to local doctor and got the wound bandaged,” Meet told police.

He later approached the police station, from where he was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital for medical attention.

A complaint was registered on Saturday under sections 309 (4,6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the police station.

“Ajay Nepali was arrested from his house in East Vinod Nagar. He confessed to the crime and his interrogation led to the recovery of the stolen headphone,” the officer added.

In a similar robbery case, a 25-year-old labourer suffered a head injury when four people travelling in a van attacked him with an iron rod and robbed him of ₹6,000 near Bihari Colony bus stop in Shahdara in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The victim, Mohit Kumar, had come to meet his brother living in Bihari Colony and was waiting for him at the bus stop when he was attacked and robbed, the police said.

A car-borne man helped Kumar and telephonically informed police about the crime. A police team arrived and accompanied Kumar to the route towards which the robbers fled. They spotted three suspects in northeast Delhi’s Janta Colony in Welcome and nabbed them.

While two of them turned out to be juveniles aged 17 and 15 and were apprehended in the case, the third accused, Mateen Ahmed, 24, was arrested.