New Delhi, A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an occupant of a car following an argument between the two sides over rash driving in Shakurpur here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Man stabbed to death after asking car occupants to drive slowly in Delhi's Shakurpur more less

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After returning from a wedding function around 1 am, Yogesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, and his friends were standing on G-Block Road when they had an argument with the occupants of a Hyundai i20 over alleged rash driving in northwest Delhi, a senior police officer said.

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The altercation escalated into a violent confrontation and one of the occupants of the car allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in the neck before fleeing from the spot along with others, police said.

The officer said Yogesh sustained a life-threatening injury and was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The hospital informed police, following which a team reached the spot and opened an investigation. The two sides knew each other and belonged to the same locality, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have identified the accused and are conducting raids to arrest them. Police have registered a case," the officer said. Police are examining the sequence of events leading to the stabbing and the roles of those present in the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have identified the accused and are conducting raids to arrest them. Police have registered a case," the officer said. Police are examining the sequence of events leading to the stabbing and the roles of those present in the car. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim's family alleged that the incident stemmed from a seemingly minor objection to the speed of the car. They demanded stringent action against those involved.

Yogesh's grandmother said he had gone to attend a wedding function with his friends and was returning home when the incident occurred. She said Yogesh asked some people travelling in a car to drive slowly, after which an argument broke out between him and the occupants.

"They got into a spat, and then one of them stabbed him in the neck before fleeing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead," she said.

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Reeta said the family received the news that a person stabbed her nephew, Yogesh, late at night.

"Police should arrest the accused as soon as possible," she said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.