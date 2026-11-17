New Delhi, A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly robbing a biryani seller at gunpoint and shooting him when he resisted in northwest Delhi's Azadpur Mandi over two years ago has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Man wanted for shooting biryani seller during robbery in Delhi arrested after two years

The accused, Shubham Chauhan alias Shivam, had been absconding since the incident in August 2024 and was arrested from Azadpur Mandi on Monday following a tip-off, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, 2024, when Chauhan, along with his associates, allegedly targeted Zaid, who runs a biryani shop at Fruit Mandi in Azadpur, to rob him of his mobile phone.

When the victim resisted, one of the accused, identified as Uday, allegedly opened fire at him with an illegal firearm. The assailants then snatched his mobile phone and fled, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot injury and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, they said.

During interrogation, Chauhan allegedly disclosed that he, along with his friends Uday, Ganesh, Mohit and Pintu, was roaming near Fruit Mandi that night looking for an easy target to rob. Uday was carrying an illegal firearm, police said.

Four accused in the case had already been arrested, while Chauhan had been evading arrest since the crime, they added.

Police arrested Chauhan after receiving information that he would visit Chauhan Gali to meet an acquaintance.

Police said Chauhan studied up to Class 12 and works as a private driver. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that his drinking habit and desire to earn easy money had led him to fall into bad company. He committed the robbery with his associates to arrange money to buy alcohol, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.