New Delhi, A senior manager of a jewellery firm wanted in a rape case has been extradited from the UAE to India following coordinated efforts by the Delhi Police, Interpol, the CBI and the ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, an official said on Thursday.

Man wanted in Delhi rape case brought back from UAE after Interpol Red Corner Notice

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The accused, identified as 38-year-old Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, a native of Kannur in Kerala, was brought to Delhi on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates authorities formally handed him over to a Delhi Police team on November 4, Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava said at a press conference.

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Police said the case dates back to October 1, 2025, when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the 20-year-old woman after making her consume alcohol and intoxicating substances during an employee birthday gathering at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh.

Officials said the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in the Karol Bagh area, where he raped her against her will in the early hours of October 2. Police said the accused allegedly furnished the identity credentials of a third person while checking into the hotel to conceal the woman's identity.

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{{^usCountry}} After the incident, the woman initially informed the company's management. On October 4, 2025, the management issued a show-cause notice to the accused and initiated proceedings through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment framework. However, he did not participate in the internal enquiry, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the incident, the woman initially informed the company's management. On October 4, 2025, the management issued a show-cause notice to the accused and initiated proceedings through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment framework. However, he did not participate in the internal enquiry, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman subsequently submitted another formal complaint to the company through email on December 18, 2025. On January 5, 2026, the accused allegedly fled India. He started working at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai, police said.

On February 18, the woman approached the Delhi Police, after which the authorities registered an FIR at the Karol Bagh police station under sections 64 , 123 , 319 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

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The investigating team recorded the woman's statement, got her medically examined and collected technical and documentary evidence from the lounge in Punjabi Bagh and the hotel in Karol Bagh. Police said hotel records, CCTV footage and identity documents were also examined.

A team from Karol Bagh police station travelled to Kerala to trace the accused, but found that he had already left the country. Further technical investigation established that he had travelled to the UAE on January 5, 2026.

Authorities initiated an Interpol reference communication on April 30 through BHARATPOL, a digital platform developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation to facilitate international police cooperation and exchange of information. Police said a Red Corner Notice was issued against the accused through Interpol on July 7.

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The Delhi Police maintained coordination with the CBI, Interpol, MHA, MEA, Bureau of Immigration and other agencies to pursue the extradition request. Police said the competent authority in Abu Dhabi approved the request on October 9.

Police said a three-member police team was subsequently sent to the UAE on October 31 to complete the formalities and bring the accused back. Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.