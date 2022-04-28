Markets in Delhi bring back Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases
Amid a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, traders’ associations across the national capital have brought back virus protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces and putting up posters of dos and don’ts.
A PTI report said the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said it is making sure that all necessary Covid-19 precautions are followed in markets and also appealed to its members to take the booster dose of the vaccine against the virus.
“Outside the shops, we cannot do anything that is under Delhi government’s jurisdiction. But inside shops, we have asked our members to take proper measures. Posters with dos and don’ts have been put up in the shops. All the necessary precautions are being taken,” Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, was quoted as saying in the report.
In Palika Bazaar, a crowded marketplace in the national capital, traders have been taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and have also put up loudspeakers to remind people to wear masks.
“As cases are increasing, we have started taking measures. We are announcing reminders at regular intervals for people to wear masks. We have asked guards to prevent the entry of customers who are not wearing masks. We are planning to organise a camp to give booster doses to people,” Darshan Lal Kakkar, president of Palika Bazaar Association, told the news agency.
Similar measures are being implemented at Chandni Chowk, another crowded marketplace in Delhi which is seeing an increase in footfall due to the ongoing wedding season.
Given the surge in daily infections over the last few days, the representatives of markets’ associations said markets and such complexes are the first ones to be impacted by related restrictions. Hence, the proactive steps to avoid facing the worst, they said.
During the last wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, which was fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, markets could remain open only on an odd-even basis for several weeks and also had to follow the night curfew and weekend curfew.
This had a bad impact on traders and the fear of losing business was rising. Hindustan Times earlier reported that traders in Delhi also had a fear of losing business to neighbouring states that had imposed fewer restrictions.
Traders now believe that if the government introduces another set of restrictions to contain Covid-19, some business owners may go bankrupt.
1,367 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi
Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another spike in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,367 fresh infections, pushing the total caseload to 18,78,458. This is the sixth consecutive day that the national capital saw more than 1,000 cases. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh cases and 1,011 cases on Monday.
(With PTI inputs)
