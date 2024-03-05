MCD automated parking lot opens in Delhi’s Amar Colony

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday operationalised a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run automated parking lot at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar. The six-storey facility has a capacity of 81 four-wheelers, and will likely provide relief to local residents as well as shoppers visiting the nearby busy market, officials aware of the matter said. The newly inaugurated multilevel parking at Amar Colony in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to MCD officials, the facility is a puzzle car park — an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots to park and retrieve cars. The project was first approved by the erstwhile South MCD in August 2021, and has been built at a cost of ₹13.47 crore.

“The people of Delhi are facing the problem of parking. Market trade is affected due to lack of parking space. With the construction of this parking, the shopkeepers of Amar Colony market will now benefit and their business will also grow,” Oberoi said while inaugurating the facility.

Oberoi said that the parking is completely automated and there is no manual intervention. “The user can leave the car on the ground floor and the average parking time for each car is 150 seconds. An underground water tank has been built along with a pump room for firefighting measures,” she said.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who was also present during the inauguration, said, “The construction of multi-level car parking will provide relief to the public. There is a big problem of parking in Amar Colony Market and the people of the market should get priority in parking. Their monthly passes should be issued.”

Giving details of the parking lot, an MCD official said that the complex has three modules.

“The facility has two modules with a capacity of 25 cars each, and one module with a capacity of 31 cars. Each module has six vehicle platform levels in it,” the official said, on condition of anonymity. He said the first and second levels are reserved for 26 SUVs, while the remaining levels can accommodate 55 sedans and hatchbacks.

The official also shared that the outer walls of the complex will be used for advertising purposes. “The project site also accommodates a community centre and a post office, and it has an area of 1,428 sqm that is vacant,” the official said.