MCD elections preparations on hold, state poll body issues notice
- MCD elections were scheduled to be held in Delhi in April. However, the polls were postponed after the Centre expressed its intention to merge the three civic bodies in the city.
Making it official that the MCD polls in Delhi will now be delayed, the State Election Commission has put on hold all preparations for the polls to the three municipal corporations.
MCD elections were scheduled to be held in Delhi in April. However, the polls were postponed after the Centre expressed its intention to merge the three civic bodies in the city. The Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 on April 5, and the Centre notified it after the President’s assent on Monday.
“….pursuant to the enactment of ‘The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, whereby the three municipal corporations in Delhi have ceased to exist and have been replaced by a unified single Municipal Corporation, I S.K Srivastava, state election commissioner …do hereby keep on hold all preparatory steps for the conduct of general election to three municipal corporations of Delhi, and rescind the notifications with immediate effect..,” the notification issued by the poll panel on April 20, the last working day of Srivastava as state election commissioner, stated.
The SEC notification also underlined that redrawing municipality wards and reservation of seats for SC, SC (women) and women shall have to be undertaken to constitute to single unified corporation having a maximum of 250 wards. All this exercise is likely to take considerable time, the notification stated.
Earlier, the commission had made all preparations for conducting the general elections such as appointment of officers, expenditure observers, adoption of electoral roll and symbol order, development of web-based software and mobile apps, etc. The SEC was scheduled to announce the dates of the MCD polls on March 9 in a press conference, but in a dramatic turn of events the polls schedule announcement was postponed after the central government communicated to the SEC that it is planning to unify the three corporations.
Meanwhile, former chief secretary of Delhi Vijay Kumar Dev was sworn in as the new state election commissioner on Thursday by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal in a function at Raj Niwas.
-
Rains lash J&K plains, higher reaches receive snow
Kashmir on Thursday recorded a major spell of rain on Thursday after February, which brought the much-needed respite from hot and dry weather. There were widespread rains in the plains while mountainous areas saw mild snowfall, dipping the temperatures sharply. Mild rains were also recorded on Tuesday. “The snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir's Machil, Kupwara and central Kashmir's Sonmarg besides Ladakh's Drass areas,” deputy director of meteorological department of J & K, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
-
Two J&K BJP leaders held for taking bribe for detainee’s release
Two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said. They have been identified as BJP's Bandipora president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said. The duo had allegedly taken ₹1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.
-
Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar
A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday. A professional paraglider pilot, Sumit Nurpuri, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali. However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.
-
BJP general secy holds one-on-one meeting with Jai Ram’s ministers
With barely a few months left for the HP assembly elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday held one-on-one meetings with ministers and party leaders in Shimla to review the work of the organisation amid the party's ambitious 'Mission Repeat'. HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “The BJP is a cadre-based political party and in the recent assembly elections, it has got a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.”
-
Delhi: Use bulldozers against Rohingya, Bangladeshis, BJP tells civic bodies
“Wrote to mayors and commissioners of South and East corporations asking them to take strict action by using bulldozer against illegal encroachment on government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingya and anti-social elements in their areas,” Delhi's BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics