The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at its House of Councillors meeting on Friday, approved more than 132 policy proposals, including naming and renaming 112 public spaces, and a proposal to recruit 2,500 additional sanitation workers, officials said.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said the civic body needed to recruit more sanitation staff (HT) more less

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The House cleared proposals to name and rename 112 public spaces, including parks, roads, schools, and intersections. For instance, the entry point of Mehrauli near Adam Khan tomb (Bhool Bhulaiya) has been named Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk; the road near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be called DP Gupta Road; Bangla Chowk in Mehrauli has been renamed Heera Lal Chowk; the road outside Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Kalkaji has been named Laxmi Narayan Mandir Marg, among others.

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The House unanimously approved a proposal for recruiting 2,500 substitute sanitation workers to strengthen civic sanitation services in the city.

”To ensure transparency, the entire recruitment process will be recorded on video. Furthermore, officials from various departments will be assigned on a rotational basis to prevent any bias in the process,” mayor Pravesh Wahi said.

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{{^usCountry}} The corporation will soon issue advertisements, followed by the distribution of application forms at zonal offices on specified dates for the recruitment process, Wahi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corporation will soon issue advertisements, followed by the distribution of application forms at zonal offices on specified dates for the recruitment process, Wahi added. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD is responsible for manual sweeping of 6,127 kilometers of roads and currently employs 57,000 sanitation workers. After two decades, the civic body will now recruit sanitation personnel directly.

Councillors also raised issues of encroachment, pollution, pending funds and installation of LED streetlights in wards, demanding that responsibility for issuing pensions and other welfare subsidies be transferred to the MCD from the Delhi government.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang, however, said the civic body needed to recruit more sanitation staff as many workers were retiring every month.

Narang also questioned officials over recurring incidents of building collapses in the city and demanded action against those responsible. “Incidents of building collapse due to illegal construction activities have become regular. While people are losing their lives, the officials are hardly being punished,” he said.

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During the meeting, MCD approved the proposal to hand over the management of the Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park near Jama Masjid-Red Fort to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) for 10 years.

Other proposals cleared by the House include changes in the toll tax bylaws to upgrade the toll collection system with multi-lane, free-flow, barrier-less systems, procurement of 70 mechanical road sweepers, and allowing medical diagnostic imaging services in municipal hospitals on a PPP basis.