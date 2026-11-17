New Delhi, Microplastics in the Yamuna in Delhi are accompanied by a complex mixture of organic chemicals, including pharmaceutical residues, pesticides and industrial effluents, with many of these substances classified as human-health and environmental hazards, according to a new study by University of Delhi researchers. Microplastics, 'cocktail' of hazardous chemicals in Delhi's Yamuna, flags study

The study, published in the 'Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances' in September 2026, examines microplastic pollution and associated chemical profiles at eight locations along a 48.8-km stretch of the river in Delhi from its entry at Palla to its exit at Asgarpur Jagir highlighting how pollution patterns vary across agricultural, residential, industrial, recreational and forested areas.

Researchers recovered 2,289 microplastic particles from the samples, with an average abundance of 3.18 particles per litre. The analysis identified 321 distinct chemical compounds across the samples, of which 50 were detected in extracts of recovered microplastic fractions at four or more locations.

Of these 50 compounds, 36 corresponded to structures with Global Harmonized System hazard classifications, covering categories such as carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, acute toxicity and aquatic hazards.

Seven compounds were detected across all eight sampling locations, including 2-naphthylamine, lidocaine and monobutyl phthalate, the study found.

The researchers also identified pharmaceutical compounds such as atomoxetine, domperidone and telmisartan, along with agrochemical-related substances, including diuron and thiamethoxam.

Radhey Shyam Sharma, head of the Department of Environmental Studies at University of Delhi and one of the co-authors of the study, said the findings highlight the need to look beyond microplastic particles and examine the complex chemical mixtures present in river ecosystems.

"The microplastics problem, along with this cocktail of organic and inorganic substances, needs to be looked at through the lens of mixture toxicity. The land-use pattern has also been explored in the study," Sharma said.

He stressed the importance of nature-based solutions, including strengthening vegetation along riverbanks and protecting natural river ecosystems, to minimise pollution-related risks.

"Vegetation ecosystems can help prevent pollution from entering the river. Natural ecosystems and riverbanks need to be strengthened to minimise these risks. The focus should be on nature-based solutions," he said.

The study found significant variations in microplastic abundance across the eight locations. The highest concentration was recorded at the recreational-hydraulic site near the barrage, followed by a floodplain area where multiple drains converge.

The lowest abundance was recorded at the agricultural entry point at Palla and a forested stretch of the river.

The researchers noted that the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna receives inputs from 22 tributary drains carrying partially treated or untreated sewage, agricultural runoff and industrial effluents, contributing to the diverse pollution profile.

Polyethylene and polypropylene were the predominant polymers identified, accounting for 44.1 per cent and 27.3 per cent, respectively, of the spectrally identified particles.

The researchers cautioned that the detection of hazardous compounds does not, by itself, establish actual exposure or ecological risk. The chemical findings were based on screening-level identification and require further confirmation through quantitative analysis.

They also pointed out that microplastic abundance alone cannot capture the chemical complexity of river pollution, underlining the need for spatially detailed monitoring of both particles and associated chemical substances.

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