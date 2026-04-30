New Delhi, Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be ₹20 from Friday, with electric vehicle federation announcing its decision, even as Delhi government has not taken any decision on the matter. Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be ₹20: Federation of E-rickshaws

Anuj Sharma, chairman of the federation also said that the minimum fare of rides has been revised to ₹20, which will be implemented from May 1.

"The minimum fare price has been revised to ₹20. We have also asked e-rickshaw drivers to wear uniform and have a proper fitness certificate for the vehicles," Sharma said.

This is the first time since the vehicles were introduced in 2014 that the price has been revised. This has been done keeping in view of the increased costs of buying and charging e-rickshaws," he added.

The Delhi government denied any approval of a minimum price for e-rickshaws.

"No decision has been taken by the administration so far on the minimum fare," a senior official said on the matter.

Soon you can see e-rickshaw drivers plying on roads wearing proper uniforms, the electric vehicle federation said on Thursday.

According to the federation, a sky blue or yellow coloured uniform will be finalised.

As per the official data of the Delhi government, 204,131 e-rickshaws were registered on the Vahan dashboard as of January 2026. However, unofficial estimates suggest the actual number is much higher.

On Wednesday, the Delhi transport department withdrew its old circular that permitted companies to register multiple electric carts and electric rickshaws in their names. The Delhi transport department has withdrawn its April 21, 2022, circular.

According to transport minister Pankaj Singh, by preventing the concentration of ownership in the hands of a few companies or firms, the government aims to promote self-employment and reduce exploitation of economically weaker sections.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.