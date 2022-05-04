Minor held for Civil Lines robbery, murder

Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh robbed from his house in Civil Lines, Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying that he was traced through his Delhi Metro card which was earlier blacklisted by the police. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.

Investigators said they first looked at the teenager and the co-accused as persons of interest as CCTV footage from near the crime spot showed them on Sunday, the day of the murder, and on days prior to it as well.

A senior officer of the crime branch said that a day before the crime, the accused parked his bike near the victim’s residence and then took the Metro from Civil Lines station. “It was confirmed in CCTV footages. We had scanned over 300 CCTV cameras and traced the route of the accused before and after the incident,” said the officer.

Subsequently, police got details of the Metro card used by the accused and directed Delhi Metro officials to alert them whenever it is used again.

“We extracted the details of the card and apprehended him when he swiped the same card again on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Chowk,” said a senior officer of the Metro unit.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that it is early to rule out an inside hand in the crime. “We are analysing the call details of the servants, drivers, cooks and security guards working in the victim’s bungalow,” he said.

Police said they were looking at the teenager as a person of interest as CCTV footage from near the crime spot showed him and the co-accused on Sunday, the day of the murder, and on days prior to it as well.

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old – one of the two accused in connection with the robbery-cum-murder of 77-year-old builder inside his house in Civil Lines on Sunday. The police said that on the basis of the details of the metro card, which was used by him on Sunday after committing the crime, he was apprehended at Rajiv Chowk metro, when he swiped it again on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Chowk.

A senior police officer of the Metro unit said that it was revealed during the investigation that the accused had frequently travelled on the Metro using a Metro card. “We extracted the details of the card and apprehended him when he swiped the same card again on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Chowk. It was found that the accused had travelled on April 29 from Samaypur Badli Metro station to Vishwavidyalaya Metro station with the same card at nearly 3.20 pm. He returned from there after nearly 50 minutes. Not only that, at around 10 pm on April 30 – the evening before the incident in Civil Lines – he boarded a Metro at the Civil Lines Metro station and de-boarded at Green Park station. He took another Metro there and exited at New Delhi railway station Metro. After a while, the accused boarded another Metro to Samaypur Badli station,” said a senior officer of the Metro unit, asking not to be named.

He further said that he was wearing mask all the time to cover his face. “After reaching Samaypur Badli Metro station, his noticed that his token had expired. Due to that, he used a Metro card to exit and boarded a three-wheeler there. We had identified the driver of that three-wheeler,” he said.

Echoing similar views, a senior officer of the crime branch said that it was found during their investigation that a day before the incident, he parked his bike near the victim’s residence and then took the Metro from Civil Lines station. “It was confirmed in CCTV footages. We had scanned over 300 CCTV cameras and traced the route of the accused before and after the incident. Since he is a juvenile and his partner-in-crime is still at large, we are unable to divulge more information about the apprehended accused,” he said, asking not to disclose his identity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Tuesday said that the accused first strangulated the victim before committing robbery in the sensational murder of a 77-year-old builder inside the house in the Civil Line on Sunday. “The post-mortem has confirmed that the death was caused due to asphyxia. Also, the possibility of some insider’s role in this case can’t be ruled out. As some insiders living in his house must have given the details of huge cash kept in the cardboard in his room, the servants, drivers, cooks and security guards are also being interrogated to find out their roles in this incident,” a senior police said.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the DCP north), said that prima facie it appears that the criminals had done proper recce, before committing the crime. “We are analysing the call details of the servants, drivers, cooks and security guards working in the victim’s bungalow. It also appears that the accused had proper knowledge that cash around ₹50 lakh had been kept in the victims’ bedroom on Friday. And, how did they know that the victim lives on the ground floor. These things can’t take place without the role of some insider. The role of some insider can’t be ruled out,” he said.