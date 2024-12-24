Monuments at Delhi’s Sanjay Van facing demolition historical structures: ASI

Two monuments at Sanjay Van in Delhi’s Mehrauli’s facing demolition for encroaching upon a green belt are historical structures dating back to the 12-13th century and bear religious significance as Muslim devotees flock daily to the Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah (meditation place) of 13th century mystic Baba Sheikh Fariduddin, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report submitted to the Supreme Court has said. A Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna-led bench will take up the ASI report for consideration in February. (ANI)

The report was filed on December 17 in response to a plea one Zameer Ahmed Jumlana filed seeking protection of the structures against demolition. He said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) planned the demolition of structures in the name of removing encroachments without assessing their historicity.

The court on July 29 sought ASI’s assistance for a site visit along with the National Monuments Authority (NMA) and a report on the structures to verify the authenticity of Jumlana’s claim. The ASI report said the place has some historical importance in terms of its origin and religious significance.

A joint ASI and NMA team identified the two structures as the tomb of Shaikh Shahibuddin (Ashiq Allah) and the Chillagah. An inscription on the tomb says it was constructed in the year 1317 AD.

Shahibuddin was considered a saint and served as one of the helpers of Sufi saint Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki. His tomb is situated west of Ranjit Gate of the citadel of Rai Pithoda (Prithviraj Chauhan), a centrally protected monument. Sheikh Fariduddin was the chief disciple of Kaki. The Chillagah served as the meditation place of the Muslim saints.

The report cited multiple layers of history dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries. It added many of the layers were missing, creating a great unconformity of the history and origin of the place. It found that the two structures have a modern look with massive alteration of the original heritage fabric.

“The structural modifications and alterations for the sake of restoration and conservation have impacted the historicity of the place,” it said. It added these were illegally carried out.

The tomb is close to the citadel of Prithviraj Chauhan and falls within the regulated zone of 200 metres as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. “Therefore, any repair, renovation or construction work is to be conducted with prior permission of competent authority...” said the report.

The inspection team found the Ashiq Allah Dargah has a pyramidal ancient roof supported by four stone pillars (curved). It added it has a similarity with Hindu architecture. Stone graves were also found near the main grave. The report said they belonged to the soldiers of Muhammad of Ghor who died fighting against Prithviraj Chauhan. These graves also have a modern look with tile casings. Even the flooring of the shrine has a modern chequered design with paint on the roof and pillars around the central gravestone.

The Chillagah has retained ancient features except for the white-washed walls and an iron gate. The grave of a woman follower of Baba Fariduddin was found missing.

Both structures are frequently visited. Devotees light lamps at the Ashiq Dargah for fulfilment of wishes. They visit Chillagah to get rid of evil spirits and bad omen. “The place is also associated with the religious sentiment and faith of a particular religious community,” the report said.

Jumlana moved the Supreme Court against a February 8 Delhi high court order. Jumlana challenged an observation in the high court order saying Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena-led Religious Committee could consider the matter. He pointed out that the committee is not the appropriate forum to decide the antiquity of a structure.

The Supreme Court directed this committee to examine the issue but later ordered ASI and NMA to first inspect and submit a copy of their report to the panel.

One Himanshu Damle filed a public interest litigation seeking protection of the two structures. This petition was closed on DDA’s assurance that no protected or national monument shall be demolished. The petitioner cited the demolition of an 800-year-old Akhunji Masjid in the same area.