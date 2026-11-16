Moti Nagar murder accused harassed minor girl for 3 years, FIR filed last year

The 24-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl for allegedly repeatedly rejecting his advances in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, had been harassing her for at least three years and, while a case had previously been filed in the matter last year, according to police officials and family members on Sunday.

An 18-year-old saleswoman named Shabnam was found murdered inside the trial room of a clothing showroom. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

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The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, allegedly slit the minor girl’s throat inside an apparel shop where she worked in Basai Darapur around 5:30pm on Saturday. Her body was found around 8pm in one of the changing rooms. Officers said they arrested the suspect, Suraj Kumar, on Sunday. Two of the girl’s elder sisters are married to Kumar’s elder brothers, and he lived on the same street as the victim.

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Preliminary enquiry reveals previous assault

A preliminary police investigation revealed that, in 2025, the minor had filed a police complaint against Suraj for assaulting her in the middle of the road in Basai Darapur. At the time, an FIR was filed under sections of Pocso Act. The matter reached the court, where it remained till the two families reached a compromise earlier this year, according to family members.

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{{^usCountry}} However, that did not put an end to the harassment and, the family said, Suraj had resumed harassing the teenager around three months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, that did not put an end to the harassment and, the family said, Suraj had resumed harassing the teenager around three months ago. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened

He allegedly threatened to kill her and her elder brother if she refused to speak to him, the girl’s family said.

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The two families, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, had moved to Delhi around 20 years ago and have been living in the same residential colony. The families became closely related after Suraj’s elder brothers married the victim’s elder sisters in 2023. It was during the wedding that Suraj first became acquainted with the teenager, the youngest of seven siblings.

“Suraj began making advances towards her soon after the wedding. She repeatedly refused to speak to him or befriend him, but he continued to pursue her,” recalled the victim’s father, 50.

In 2025, he allegedly brutally assaulted her after she refused to accompany him to a party, according to the father. “He was asking to go to a party with him but she refused,” the father said.

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Her family then approached Moti Nagar police station with a complaint. “The case was registered and legal action against the accused was taken. The court later acquitted the accused,” an officer said.

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The girl’s elder brother alleged that the family eventually stopped pursuing the case after her two married sisters pressured their father and brothers to reach a compromise with the accused’s family in June.

The family said they had changed their statement in the court at that time, fearing that the accused’s family will trouble their other daughters married to the brothers.