New Delhi, Work on an underpass in north Delhi's congested Mukarba area is 98 per cent complete and will open for traffic by the end of the month, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday after an inspection. Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98 pc complete, to open soon: PWD minister

The Public Works Department has finished the construction work and only final touches remain, Singh said.

The project, aimed at easing congestion in the busy north Delhi stretch, includes three tunnels for two-wheelers, pedestrians and four-wheelers.

According to the plan, the underpass will provide direct connectivity between Badli, Rohini, Azadpur and Jahangirpuri, eliminating the need for vehicles to navigate the heavily congested Mukarba Chowk interchange.

"We plan to open this for traffic use by this month as the work is 98 per cent complete," the minister said.

He said special attention has been given to prevent waterlogging, and the road slope has been designed accordingly.

"The stretch witnesses heavy traffic daily, and the project aims to ensure smoother vehicular movement.

Nearly 15,800 vehicles will use this corridor every day, leading to smoother and faster traffic movement across the stretch," Singh said.

The Mukarba Chowk underpass project started in 2022 to decongest the Outer Ring Road. After its completion, it will also lead to fuel savings of around 58,000 litres per year, the minister said.

Highlighting the environmental impact, officials said the project will help reduce nearly 135 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to the absorption capacity of about 810 trees each year.

The project is expected to reduce travel time by up to 10 minutes per vehicle and travel distance by approximately 1 km per trip, offering significant relief to daily commuters, Singh said.

The minister added that the government is also working on an overall decongestion plan for the area, for which a detailed feasibility study is underway.

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