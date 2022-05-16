Mundka fire: AAP, BJP spar over lapses
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged several irregularities by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations which led to the Mundka fire tragedy even as the saffron party claimed that the AAP government in Delhi failed to act against the illegal building.
AAP MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak on Sunday alleged that in 2016, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation gave a licence to run a factory at the four-storey building where a fire killed 27 people on Friday. He added that the licence was revoked in 2017. A CCTV assembling unit was running from the building without requisite permissions and safety protocols, initial police investigation has shown.
He also alleged that the building sealed by the SC-appointed monitoring committee in 2019 for irregularities but industrial activities continued to take place in the building “with the support of the MCD staff”.
“In 2016, this factory’s owners applied for a licence for industrial activities. The North MCD issued the factory licence despite being aware of the fact that it falls in the non-conforming zone where industrial activity is not allowed. But after seven-eight months people started complaining and the MCD cancelled the licence in 2017. But because of the BJP’s support industrial activities continued at the site even after the cancellation of the licence,” Pathak said at a press conference.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP claims were a “baseless and blatant lie”. He accused the AAP of doing politics over a human tragedy. “North MCD has never issued any factory or storage licence to the building where the fire incident took place. In 2016, under self-scheme the building owner took out a factory licence, which was soon cancelled by North MCD,” said Kapoor.
Pathak also alleged that despite being sealed by the monitoring committee in 2018, the industrial activity continued at the premises. “The BJP-ruled MCD was fully aware of these activities, yet they allowed all this to happen. One Manish Lakra is the owner of this building. I’m baffled about how this Manish Lakra had so much power that all the activities continued even after the monitoring committee of the Supreme Court sealed the building,” Pathak said, and added that Lakra was close to BJP leaders.
The AAP leader sought thorough investigation into the matter.
BJP rejected Pathak’s claims that Lakra had anything to do with the party. Kapoor said, “He might have supported the party during elections, but this doesn’t mean that he was a member of the party or that he was close to party leaders.”
Posing a counter question to the AAP, Kapoor asked how the building got an electricity connection. “It is clear that this building had no licence or permit from North MCD. In fact, the AAP government should explain how this building got electricity connections, a fire NOC and how a Delhi government liquor shop was opened in the illegal building,” Kapoor said.
People back BJP’s ideology of development: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the people supported the ideology of development pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi launched 61 development projects worth ₹144 crores in a programme organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Slamming the opposition parties, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh supported positivity, development and nationalism.
Mundka fire: Kin of 24 victims submit DNA sample
New Delhi: Family members of the 24 people -- of the total 27 -- who were killed in the Mundka building fire have given their DNA sample at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital to help the forensic experts identify the charred bodies of their relatives, police officials said. Of the three people whose samples were not received so far, are motivational speaker Kailash Jyani and his son Amit, as their relatives stay in Australia.
49.2°C: A meltdown at Delhi’s Mungeshpur
Mungeshpur, along the Capital's border with Haryana, was the hottest place in India on Sunday, with the maximum temperature in the north-west Delhi neighbourhood a crackling 49.2 degrees Celsius (C), according to countrywide data from the national weather office, with residents saying that surviving the record mercury felt akin to “a battle”. Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 45.6C, five degrees above normal.
Delhi: SDMC opens 125 new libraries, 73 reading corners in schools
New Delhi: The South MCD has opened 125 new libraries and 73 reading corners in its primary schools to encourage habit of reading among students in the new academic session, the civic body stated on Sunday. The corporation runs 539 primary schools under its jurisdiction. “The civic body established well-equipped libraries inside the school premises in collaboration with three NGOs --Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha,” it said in an official statement.
78% commuters use smart card, says Delhi Metro
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday said smart card usage in the Delhi Metro network has seen a significant surge this year with around 78% of its commuters using such cards for commuting by Metro since January, compared to around 70% smart card users during pre-Covid times.
