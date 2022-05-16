Mundka fire: Gloom, uncertainty at locality where most victims lived
NEW DELHI: A pall of gloom and uncertainty has descended over at least four localities in the Mubarakpur Dabas area of north west Delhi since most of the victims of the fire in a Mundka commercial building lived there.
On Sunday, local residents were seen sitting in groups at Parvesh Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, Jain Colony and Rani Khera -- where many of the 27 people who died in the fire that broke out at a CCTV assembling unit on Friday -- discussing how they were going to ascertain if the members of their family were dead or alive. Since the bodies were charred in the devastating fire, the police have been able to identify only eight of the 27 dead.
The factory that was being run illegally from the four-storey building employed several women from the area, located about five kilometres away, and paid them wages of Rs7,000-Rs10,000 a month.
Most of the residents from the affected families that HT spoke to on Sunday said they don’t know where to go. They said they tried to locate the bodies of their loved ones at the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, but they could not do so since the bodies were charred beyond recognition. They added that there was no body from the company who could be contacted for information about their relatives.
Chaman Singh Negi, 50, a resident of Pravesh Nagar’s street number 3, has been looking for his wife Bharti Devi, 45, but has not found her. “Neighbours and relatives come and ask me if I have received any news but I have nothing to tell them. At least four women residing in this street are said to be missing,” he said.
Bhawan Chauhan, resident of the same street, said his wife Geeta Devi was missing. “We have four children who are waiting for her. She used to work in the production team at the company,” he said.
Akbar, 35, who was looking for his wife Musarrat, 33, said that all the women workers used to go together in the bus. “One woman helped the other to get a job, and that’s how many women in the area got employed in the same company. The firm is also closeby and there is a direct bus service from the area, so they chose to work there,” he said.
Akbar said Musarrat’s mother gave her DNA sample on Saturday at the hospital for the recognition of her body. “Till the time results don’t come, there’s hope she is alive,” he said. He had visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and other small local hospitals also to look for his wife.
About 500 metres away, at Bhagya Vihar, lived Geeta, 42, on a second floor rented room, and had recently started working at the company. The house owners, Bhaskar, 22, and his mother have been looking for her. “Her husband passed away a few years ago and she had no children. We used to treat her like family,” said Bhaskar.
From the same area, two others Ranju Devi and Yashoda Devi -- who were among the dead -- have been identified. At least four, however, are still missing.
-
Ludhiana | DAV School felicitates star bowler Aradhya Shukla
The physical education department of DAV Public School, Nagar, on Saturday felicitated its Class 12 student Aradhya Shukla for bagging first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship. Shukla led the fast-bowling department for the Ludhiana team and took a total of 15 wickets in six matches. His coach Amandeep Singh said Shukla, at the age of 17, could bowl at the speed of 130/hr regularly.
-
Mundka fire: AAP, BJP spar over lapses
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged several irregularities by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations which led to the Mundka fire tragedy even as the saffron party claimed that the AAP government in Delhi failed to act against the illegal building. A CCTV assembling unit was running from the building without requisite permissions and safety protocols, initial police investigation has shown. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP of doing politics over a human tragedy.
-
People back BJP’s ideology of development: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the people supported the ideology of development pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi launched 61 development projects worth ₹144 crores in a programme organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Slamming the opposition parties, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh supported positivity, development and nationalism.
-
Mundka fire: Kin of 24 victims submit DNA sample
New Delhi: Family members of the 24 people -- of the total 27 -- who were killed in the Mundka building fire have given their DNA sample at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital to help the forensic experts identify the charred bodies of their relatives, police officials said. Of the three people whose samples were not received so far, are motivational speaker Kailash Jyani and his son Amit, as their relatives stay in Australia.
-
49.2°C: A meltdown at Delhi’s Mungeshpur
Mungeshpur, along the Capital's border with Haryana, was the hottest place in India on Sunday, with the maximum temperature in the north-west Delhi neighbourhood a crackling 49.2 degrees Celsius (C), according to countrywide data from the national weather office, with residents saying that surviving the record mercury felt akin to “a battle”. Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 45.6C, five degrees above normal.
