Murder over filling water: AAP urges suspension of Delhi Jal Board CEO

A day after a 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Farsh Bazar near Shahdara, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it has apprehended a 15-year-old girl in connection with the crime. The incident happened following a fight over using a common water tap, police added. Water minister Atishi has demanded the suspension of the Delhi Jal Board CEO alleging there was a “shortage of water in the area which has led to the loss of a life”. (ANI)

The incident has sparked a political row between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the lieutenant governor wherein water minister Atishi has demanded the suspension of the Delhi Jal Board CEO alleging there was a “shortage of water in the area which has led to the loss of a life”.

Atishi posted on X: “Onset of summers has barely started and many parts of Delhi are already facing water shortages, despite repeated directions to Chief Secretary and Delhi Jal Board... This is criminal negligence by officers of DJB. I have written to LG asking him to immediately suspend the CEO... to take stringent action...”.

HT reached out to the LG office which did not respond to queries seeking comments.

A DJB official said that Bhikam Singh Colony, an unauthorised regularised colony, gets water supply through DJB and is currently facing no supply shortage. “In this colony water is being supplied from Surajmal Vihar reservoir twice a day. No water complaints have been received from the area and no tankers are being deployed.”

An investigator said that on Friday, the deceased woman and the suspect’s family fought over who would get to fill their buckets first. “There was no shortage of water. They fought because the victim removed a bucket from under the tap which belonged to the suspect. This led to an argument and subsequent fight,” the officer said.

Atishi’s communication, a copy of which HT has seen, said: “Being incharge of services and vigilance, swift and strong action must be taken by LG to give a message to all officers that such negligence will not be tolerated.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that the suspect is the daughter of the deceased woman’s neighbour. During the probe, it came to light that Soni and her husband Satbir Singh fought with their neighbour, his wife and daughter over the issue on Friday morning.

“During the fight, Soni allegedly twisted the girl’s arm and the girl had to visit a hospital for treatment. After returning home, the girl and her mother picked up another fight with Soni and Satbir, which is when the suspect stabbed Soni,” the DCP said.

Police said that Soni’s autopsy was conducted on Saturday and the report is awaited. “The girl was produced before the juvenile justice board,” the officer said adding that further probe was underway.

The AAP government has been alleging that the bureaucrats — controlled by the Centre-appointed LG — have starved DJB of funds which has led to the non-execution of projects like the installation of new borewells. However, DJB and officials have argued that there is no shortage of water in the city.