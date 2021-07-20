Navneet Kalra moves HC challenging suspension of registration of Khan Chacha, Town Hall

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the city police to take instructions on businessman Navneet Kalra’s plea challenging the suspension of registration of his restaurants ‘Khan Chacha’ and ‘Town Hall’ in connection with the alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of Covid-19.

In a search during the second wave of the pandemic in April-May, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju restaurants in Delhi, which are owned by Kalra.

Kalra, subsequently, was arrested on May 16 and granted bail on May 29.

Justice Rekha Palli questioned the authorities for not having passed a final order yet in pursuance to the show cause notices issued with regard to the two restaurants.

“You compel people to come here. You should have passed an order by now. Ultimately, he wants to run them. If he is not entitled in law, please pass an order. What is this – you are involved in an FIR – and that is the end of it?” the judge said.

The court granted time to the police to clarify their stand and posted the matter for further hearing to July 30.

Kalra, through his counsel, challenged the May 11 show cause notice issued by the joint commissioner of police (licensing) suspending the registration of the two eateries in Khan Market. He was granted an opportunity to submit his reply within 15 days.

Appearing for Kalra, senior advocate Maninder Singh argued that he submitted the response on June 9; however, since he did not hear back from the authorities, he again wrote to them on June 17. Till date, officials concerned have neither withdrawn the suspension order nor decided on the show cause notice.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Tripathi sought time to take instructions in the case.

In his petition, Kalra also said the order of suspension was issued without first affording an opportunity to show cause and it is, therefore, punitive and illegal.