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Neha Bora detained during protest march at Connaught Place

All India Students Association (AISA), who had announced a protest march from RK Ashram on Sunday, managed to enter Connaught Place before its members, including national president Neha Bora, were detained around 3pm

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:46:30 IST
By Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
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All India Students Association (AISA), who had announced a protest march from RK Ashram on Sunday, managed to enter Connaught Place before its members, including national president Neha Bora, were detained around 3pm.

Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration in Connaught Place area on Sunday. (PTI)
Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration in Connaught Place area on Sunday. (PTI)

For a second day on Sunday, AISA had called a march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Roll in electoral rolls, asking protesters to assemble at RK Ashram at 2.30 pm on Sunday to continue the agitation and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

This led to an increased deployment of security personnel along RK Ashram Marg towards CP, including at RK Ashram Metro Station, where over a 100 additional personnel were stationed and several detention buses. While the RK Ashram Metro Station remained functional, both the entry points were guarded by security personnel.

Still, Bora, along with other AISA members, were seen running towards Sansad Marg. They were detained in H-Block in the outer circle, roughly 1 km from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Most of them, including Neha, had been released later.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gargi Shukla

Gargi Shukla is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She reports on schools, colleges and issues that affect students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions in India's capital. She closely tracks the political economy of education, student politics, and policy developments shaping the sector in Delhi. She earlier worked as a sub editor with Outlook Business.

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