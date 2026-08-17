New Delhi, Neighbourhood parks in the New Delhi constituency are set for a makeover, with the New Delhi Municipal Council taking up a ₹3.91-crore project to install open-air gyms and upgrade play areas for children, officials said on Monday.

New Delhi area parks set for makeover: Open gyms, new play zones on the way

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According to the officials, the project, being implemented under the CMD Fund Scheme, is aimed at making local parks more useful and inviting for residents, with facilities for both fitness and recreation being added to neighbourhood green spaces.

"Under the project, parks will get new open-air gym equipment to encourage residents to exercise outdoors. Children's play areas will also be revamped with equipment such as swings, slides and other play structures, with an emphasis on providing safer and better-maintained spaces," officials said.

The initiative is expected to benefit residents who use these parks for their daily walks, exercise and recreation, while giving children dedicated spaces to play closer to home, they added.

According to the schedule of quantities, the work involves supplying and fixing 12 varieties of multi-activity play units - 26 structures in all - at parks and playgrounds across the constituency, along with 42 spring-mounted duck rockers, 42 horse-shaped spring rockers, 42 merry-go-rounds and 42 double-user seesaws.

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{{^usCountry}} The NDMC has begun selecting contractors through e-procurement bidding. The work is scheduled to be completed within six months of commencement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NDMC has begun selecting contractors through e-procurement bidding. The work is scheduled to be completed within six months of commencement. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body has also included environmental safeguards in the project to minimise inconvenience to residents during the construction and installation work.

Officials said the contractors will have to comply with Central Public Works Department standards and National Green Tribunal guidelines, including measures to control dust at work sites. This is intended to ensure that the installation work does not unnecessarily affect air quality in and around the parks.

With the proposed additions, the parks are expected to become more active community spaces, combining greenery with facilities for exercise, children's play and everyday recreation, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.